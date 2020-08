Tokyo, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after two days of rallies, as investors sought to lock in profits while watching corporate earnings and key US data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.26 percent, or 58.81 points, to end at 22,514.85, while the broader Topix index inched down 0.04 percent, or 0.55 points, to 1,554.71.