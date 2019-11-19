UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower With Eyes On US-China Trade Row

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on US-China trade row

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks lost ground on Tuesday as investors warily watched the latest developments in the US-China trade row, with few other fresh market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.53 percent, or 124.11 points, to close at 23,292.65, while the broader Topix index was down 0.23 percent, or 3.99 points, at 1,696.73.

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 19, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Al Tayer chairs fourth meeting of Ministry of Poss ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank closes landmark $750 million Su ..

10 hours ago

UAEJJF, Special Olympics UAE sign MoU to aid devel ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restr ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.