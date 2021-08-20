UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower With Eyes On Virus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:10 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on virus cases

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday in cautious trade after Wall Street shares ended flat, with investors eyeing rising virus cases in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.98 percent, or 267.92 points, to end at 27,013.25, while the broader Topix index lost 0.87 percent, or 16.51 points, to 1,880.68.

"The Tokyo market experienced see-saw trade as investors looked for fresh clues, but shares later fell," Okasan Online Securities said.

"There is uncertainty over the economic outlook, and traders are holding off from buying shares." Japan has reported record new virus cases in recent days and the government has expanded and extended virus states of emergency, which largely limit alcohol sales and bar and restaurant opening hours.

Japan's core consumer price index that excludes fresh food was down 0.2 percent on-year in July, the 12th consecutive monthly decline.

But the pace of decline was slower than the 0.5 percent fall in June, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry 30 minutes before the opening bell.

The inflation data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

In Tokyo trading, Toyota tumbled 4.08 percent to 8,915 Yen after the company said Thursday it will cut global auto production by 40 percent in September as the spread of coronavirus in Southeast Asia squeezes its supply chain.

Toyota's rival Honda dropped 4.84 percent to 3,221 yen and Nissan plunged 7.24 percent to 524.7 yen.

Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing lost 1.62 percent to 72,050 yen while SoftBank Group fell 3.60 percent to 6,152 yen.

Drug maker Daiichi Sankyo climbed 2.44 percent to 2,516 yen.

The Dollar fetched 109.69 yen in Asian trade, against 109.72 yen in New York late Thursday.

Related Topics

Dollar Company Honda Tokyo Price New York Japan June July September Stocks Market From Government Nissan Toyota Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan will continue to play constructive role f ..

Pakistan will continue to play constructive role for bringing peace in Afghanist ..

10 minutes ago
 PM lauds Police Cop for saving life of a citizen a ..

PM lauds Police Cop for saving life of a citizen at Railway track

24 minutes ago
 Power-packed, Fashionable and Swift Performance; W ..

Power-packed, Fashionable and Swift Performance; Words That Describe vivo’s Up ..

60 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

4 hours ago
 Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.