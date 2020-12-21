UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower With Wary Eyes On Virus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close lower with wary eyes on virus

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as investors weighed the impact of spreading Covid-19 infections on the economy against the positive effects of new US and Japanese stimulus packages.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.18 percent, or 48.97 points, to 26,714.42, while the broader Topix index was down 0.23 percent, or 4.19 points, at 1,789.05.

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 62 more deaths due to COVID-19

4 minutes ago

Karachi’s urban flooding a consequence of multip ..

5 minutes ago

SMEs in UAE receive more than AED 420 million trad ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 665 training programs in 9 ..

9 minutes ago

Poland’s Goczol and Kolaric of Serbia top the Ex ..

13 minutes ago

Imran Butt named in 17-player Test squad

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.