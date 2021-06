(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks edged down on Friday in cautious trade with investors focusing on next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.03 percent, or 9.83 points, to close at 28,948.73, while the broader Topix index fell 0.14 percent, or 2.71 points, at 1,954.02.