UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Nearly 2% Higher After US Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo stocks close nearly 2% higher after US gains

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday following rallies on Wall Street, where assurances from officials eased investor concerns over financial instability.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.93 percent, or 520.94 points, to 27,466.61, while the broader Topix index ended up 1.74 percent, or 33.63 points, at 1,962.93.

The Dollar fetched 132.36 yen, against 132.54 Yen in New York on Tuesday.

Authorities in leading economies have pledged support for depositors and troubled lenders in efforts to calm markets, aiming to assuage fears of a financial crisis.

The US banking sector is now "stabilising", Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told an American Bankers Association conference on Tuesday.

Further interventions may be justified "if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that pose the risk of contagion", Yellen said.

Her remarks "sparked today's risk-on mood," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Coupled with a similar assurance from Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, this is a "clear message" that officials are "not taking this banking turmoil lightly and that they will probably be proactive when the next major risk arises," Moya added.

In Japan, "a wait-and-see attitude" is growing ahead of a US Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day, Mizuho Securities said during afternoon trade.

SoftBank Group surged 2.80 percent to 4,987 yen, Sony Group firmed 1.47 percent to 11,730 yen and Toyota climbed 1.92 percent to 1,801 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing closed up 1.73 percent to 27,870 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan May Stocks Market From Toyota

Recent Stories

PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate histori ..

PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate historic projects

11 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign is reshaping Ramadan charity

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd March 2023

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held at Meydan Racecours ..

11 hours ago
 Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Teleg ..

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.