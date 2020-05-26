UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Sharply Higher

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo stocks close sharply higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher Tuesday as investors took heart from the lifting of Japan's coronavirus state of emergency and hopes for the gradual reopening of the world's third-largest economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 2.55 percent, or 529.52 points, at 21,271.17, while the broader Topix index was up 2.17 percent, or 32.53 points, at 1,534.73 at the close.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Japan Stocks From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces gradual reopening of ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Pakistani ..

11 hours ago

Non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in ..

11 hours ago

Kuwait to restore normal life after May 30

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.