Tokyo Stocks Close Slightly Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks inched slightly higher on Friday, recovering slowly from two straight days of steep losses as investors eyed key US jobs data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.10 percent, or 33.47 points, to close at 32,192.75, while the broader Topix index was up 0.28 percent, or 6.28 points, at 2,274.63.

The Dollar stood at 142.44 yen, nearly flat from 142.52 Yen seen on Thursday in New York.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks ended lower as investors awaited earnings reports from major tech companies after the closing bell, along with official employment data.

The fall extended a pullback after Fitch downgraded the United States from its top-tier AAA credit rating, citing the country's weakening governance and rising debt burden.

On Friday, "directionless" trading prevailed in the Tokyo market, Daiwa Securities said in a commentary.

On one hand, the buying on anticipation of a rebound from two straight days of sharp declines took hold, further supported by rallies in the Chinese market and US stock index futures, the brokerage added.

But on the other, "a wait-and-see mood also remained strong ahead of US jobs data release", it said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Nintendo was down 2.91 percent at 6,172 yen on profit-taking after the game giant reported a 52 percent jump in first-quarter net profits thanks to brisk sales of its latest "Zelda" game and the release of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie".

SoftBank Group, meanwhile, added 0.72 percent to 6,979 yen, and Toyota gained 1.24 percent to 2,437.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.32 percent to 34,030 yen, and Sony Group shed 0.07 percent to 12,925 yen.

