Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on global recovery hopes, domestic virus cases weighs

TOKYO, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Wednesday on increased hopes for the global economic recovery, although an increased surge in domestic COVID-19 cases weighed on the market again.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 34.16 points, or 0.

12 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 29,730.79.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 13.09 points, or 0.67 percent, to finish at 1,967.43.

Iron and steel, marine transportation and metal product-linked issues comprised those that advanced the most by the close of play.