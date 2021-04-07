UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Slightly Higher On Global Recovery Hopes, Domestic Virus Cases Weighs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on global recovery hopes, domestic virus cases weighs

TOKYO, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Wednesday on increased hopes for the global economic recovery, although an increased surge in domestic COVID-19 cases weighed on the market again.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 34.16 points, or 0.

12 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 29,730.79.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 13.09 points, or 0.67 percent, to finish at 1,967.43.

Iron and steel, marine transportation and metal product-linked issues comprised those that advanced the most by the close of play.

Related Topics

Tokyo Tokyo Stock Exchange Stocks Market All From

Recent Stories

LHC puts off further hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s c ..

12 minutes ago

FIFA suspends PFF with immediate effect

38 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways retrieves 66.687 acres commercia ..

8 seconds ago

Lavrov Hopes Work on Construction of North-South G ..

10 seconds ago

Warsaw Accuses Minsk of Persecuting Poles Based on ..

55 seconds ago

Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of journalist's b ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.