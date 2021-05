Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher for a third consecutive session on Monday as investors welcomed the opening of Japan's first mass vaccination centres.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.17 percent, or 46.78 points, to 28,364.61, while the broader Topix index rose 0.44 percent, or 8.35 points, to 1,913.04.