Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks rose on Thursday, extending US rallies on growing expectations of a rate cut, while Nintendo surged after the game giant unveiled a scaled back, cheaper version of its Switch console.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.51 percent, or 110.05 points, to close at 21,643.53, while the broader Topix Index was up 0.47 percent, or 7.31 points, at 1,578.63.