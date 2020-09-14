UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Up On Hope For New Government

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo stocks close up on hope for new government

Tokyo, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher for a third straight session on Monday, on expectations that Japan's next government -- expected to be formed later this week -- will not make major policy shifts.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.65 percent, or 152.81 points, at 23,559.30, while the broader Topix index was up 0.88 percent, or 14.46 points, at 1,651.10.

