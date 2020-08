Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed moderately higher on Wednesday, supported by a weaker Yen, despite losses on Wall Street on renewed pessimism about a new pandemic aid bill.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.41 percent, or 93.72 points, to 22,843.96, while the broader Topix index jumped 1.23 percent, or 19.57 points, to 1,605.53.