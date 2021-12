Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed more than two percent lower on Monday over fears of the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the US.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.13 percent, or 607.87 points, to end at 27,937.81, while the broader Topix index fell 2.17 percent, or 43.14 points, to 1,941.33.