Tokyo Stocks Down More Than 5% At Open

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo stocks down more than 5% at open

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened down more than five percent on Friday after global shares plunged on mounting recession fears after the US banned travel from Europe over the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 5.68 percent or 1,053.64 points to 17,505.99 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 5.58 percent or 74.14 points to 1,253.74.

