Tokyo stocks down over 2% over fears on US-China conflict

Tokyo, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed down more than two percent Friday as concerns grew over tensions between the US and China, with traders remaining cautious ahead of holidays in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.84 percent, or 574.34 points, to end at 19,619.35, while the broader Topix index lost 2.24 percent, or 32.77 points, to 1,431.26.