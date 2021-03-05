Tokyo stocks drop in morning on concerns over U.S. yields, interest rates

TOKYO, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning as sentiment was dented by a continued surge in U.S. bond yields and mounting concerns about corporate borrowing costs and the U.S. Federal Reserve's inaction.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 571 points, or 1.97 percent, from Thursday to 28,359.11.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 20.55 points, or 1.09 percent, at 1,864.19.

Real estate, service and nonferrous metal-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break.