Tokyo Stocks Edge Down After Long Weekend

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks edge down after long weekend

Tokyo, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower Wednesday after a long weekend and as worries grew of fresh spikes in coronavirus infections in Europe and the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.06 percent or 13.81 points to end at 23,346.49, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.13 percent or 2.17 points to 1,644.25.

