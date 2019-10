Tokyo, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks inched down Monday on renewed concerns over the dim outlook for US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.16 percent, or 34.95 points, to close at 21,375.25, while the broader Topix index was down 0.01 percent, or 0.15 points, at 1,572.75.