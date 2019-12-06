Tokyo stocks edge up on hopes for US-China trade deal

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks inched up Friday on continued hopes for a US-China trade deal, with investors cautious thanks to outstanding uncertainties, including Britain's general election next week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.23 percent, or 54.31 points, to close at 23,354.40, while the broader Topix index was up 0.11 percent, or 1.95 points, at 1,713.36.