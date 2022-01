(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, rebounding from sharp losses in the previous session while investors were emboldened by rising US stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 2.09 percent, or 547.04 points, to end at 26,717.34, while the broader Topix index added 1.87 percent, or 34.45 points, to 1,876.89.