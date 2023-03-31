UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks End Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo stocks end higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday as risk appetite increased with investors cheered by a weakening Yen and receding fears over the banking sector.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.93 percent, or 258.55 points, to close at 28,041.48, while the broader Topix index added 1.02 percent, or 20.18 points, to 2,003.50.

The Dollar stood at 132.92 yen, against 132.67 yen in New York late Thursday.

The Tokyo market tracked rallies on Wall Street, where hopes ran high that emergency steps taken by regulators and private lenders have warded off contagion after the collapse of three midsized US banks.

"A risk-on mood has taken hold among investors, buoyed by easing fears over the financial turmoil and the cheaper yen," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Export-related shares enjoyed a boost at first, but their gains narrowed as the news broke that Japan plans to control exports on 23 items used to make semiconductors, the brokerage said.

The move followed US pressure for countries to restrict China's access to the technology, although Japan said the new rules did not target any one country.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group gained 1.92 percent to 5,182 yen, Sony Group added 2.13 percent to 11,985 yen and Toyota surged 2.06 percent to 1,880 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing advanced 0.62 percent to 28,880 yen.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Dollar China Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market Toyota

Recent Stories

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm A ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm Al Qaiwain Deputy Ruler

10 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.