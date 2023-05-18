UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks End Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Tokyo stocks end higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday, helped by growing risk appetite among investors as hopes strengthened for an agreement to avert a US debt default.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.60 percent, or 480.34 points, to end at 30,573.93, while the broader Topix index added 1.14 percent, or 24.24 points, to 2,157.85.

The Dollar stood at 137.40 yen, against 137.63 Yen in New York, where it firmed from 136.85 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher, shrugging off a mixed session in overseas markets as optimism rose over a possible compromise on the US debt ceiling impasse.

While no deal has been reached, President Joe Biden said he was "confident" the country would not default, while Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he was "optimistic about our ability to work together".

The development "helped allay concerns over the future economy and heightened the risk-on sentiment", IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group soared 6.39 percent to 13,720 yen after reports emerged that it is considering listing its financial subsidiary within the next two to three years.

Nintendo was up 1.99 percent at 6,043 yen after the company said the latest edition of smash-hit video game franchise "Zelda" sold more than 10 million copies in its first three days.

Toyota jumped 1.42 percent to 1,955.5 yen, with a cheaper Japanese Currency against the dollar generally boosting export-oriented shares.

SoftBank Group trimmed 0.76 percent to 5,200 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Company Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

30 minutes ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

41 minutes ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.