Tokyo stocks end higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday, helped by growing risk appetite among investors as hopes strengthened for an agreement to avert a US debt default.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.60 percent, or 480.34 points, to end at 30,573.93, while the broader Topix index added 1.14 percent, or 24.24 points, to 2,157.85.

The Dollar stood at 137.40 yen, against 137.63 Yen in New York, where it firmed from 136.85 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher, shrugging off a mixed session in overseas markets as optimism rose over a possible compromise on the US debt ceiling impasse.

While no deal has been reached, President Joe Biden said he was "confident" the country would not default, while Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he was "optimistic about our ability to work together".

The development "helped allay concerns over the future economy and heightened the risk-on sentiment", IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group soared 6.39 percent to 13,720 yen after reports emerged that it is considering listing its financial subsidiary within the next two to three years.

Nintendo was up 1.99 percent at 6,043 yen after the company said the latest edition of smash-hit video game franchise "Zelda" sold more than 10 million copies in its first three days.

Toyota jumped 1.42 percent to 1,955.5 yen, with a cheaper Japanese Currency against the dollar generally boosting export-oriented shares.

SoftBank Group trimmed 0.76 percent to 5,200 yen.