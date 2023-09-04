Tokyo stocks end higher

Tokyo, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday following gains on Wall Street as weaker jobs data raised hopes of an end to US interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.70 percent, or 228.56 points, to close at 32,939.18, while the broader Topix index was up 1.02 percent, or 23.98 points, at 2,373.73.

The Dollar stood at 146.15 yen, against 146.25 Yen in New York on Friday.

Figures Friday showed a bigger increase in the unemployment rate than expected last month, alongside a slowdown in wage growth, offering good news for traders hoping for an end to Fed rate hikes.

The jobs data was "an indication that the US economy remains solid", and "strengthened the view that concerns over the Federal Reserve's excessive monetary tightening are receding", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

This, in turn, encouraged investors to take risks, the brokerage said.

Adding to the optimism was hope that China will continue to unveil measures to boost its stuttering economy and beleaguered property sector.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 1.53 percent to 33,840 yen, Toyota jumped 3.09 percent to 2,597.5 yen and Nissan soared 3.64 percent to 640 yen.

But SoftBank Group fell 1.30 percent to 6,415 yen and Sony Group dipped 0.15 percent to 12,515 yen.