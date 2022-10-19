Tokyo stocks end higher after US gains

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher Wednesday after robust US corporate earnings and rising Wall Street futures helped cheer investors.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.37 percent, or 101.24 points, to end at 27,257.38, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.19 percent, or 3.62 points, to 1,905.06.

Traders were also monitoring the Yen as it sits around levels last seen in 1990 and edges towards 150 per Dollar, with finance minister Shunichi Suzuki saying "we'll respond appropriately against excessive moves".

The greenback bought 149.

33 yen, against 149.21 yen late Tuesday.

Investors in Japan took heart from an upbeat mood on Wall Street, where shares rallied on more positive earnings results.

All three main US indexes enjoyed back-to-back gains following forecast-beating results from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Softbank Group jumped 3.72 percent to 5,743 yen, Sony Group was up 0.52 percent at 9,805 yen and Toyota sank 0.19 percent to 2,003.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 1.12 percent to 86,110 yen.