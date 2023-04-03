UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks End Higher After US Rallies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo stocks end higher after US rallies

Tokyo, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Monday following US rallies, but gains were kept in check as a surprise production cut announced by major oil powers weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.52 percent, or 146.67, to end at 28,188.15, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.71 percent, or 14.18 points, to 2,017.68.

The Dollar stood at 133.54 yen, against 132.82 Yen in New York on Friday.

There was positive trading in Tokyo throughout the day, with investors reassured by data pointing to slowing inflation.

But their enthusiasm was tempered as oil powers led by Saudi Arabia announced a surprise production cut of more than a million barrels per day, calling it a "precautionary" move aimed at stabilising the market.

The reductions -- on top of a Russian decision to extend a cut of 500,000 barrels per day, and despite US calls to increase production -- risk stoking inflation and pressure to raise interest rates.

"Because of the inflationary impact of higher oil prices, the market is beginning to wipe the slate clean of Fed cuts," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

"Long-duration assets like gold and some tech stocks have struggled today." IwaiCosmo Securities said that in Tokyo, too, "the news about (oil) reductions put pressure on rates to rise, weighing on growth stocks such as those related to semiconductors".

Tokyo Electron, which builds tools to make chips, lost 2.05 percent to 15,710 yen, while Advantest, which makes semiconductor tests, plunged 4.27 percent to 11,640 yen.

Among other major shares, SoftBank Group added 0.69 percent to 5,218 yen, Sony Group was up 0.37 percent to 12,030 yen and Toyota gained 0.90 percent to 1,897 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing surged 2.71 percent to 29,665 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Russia Oil Tokyo New York Saudi Arabia Stocks Gold Market Toyota Top Million

Recent Stories

Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s M ..

Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s Mosque since start of Ramadan

16 minutes ago
 Death toll from US storms rises to 29

Death toll from US storms rises to 29

31 minutes ago
 6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd April 2023

3 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.