Tokyo, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors searched for new trading cues with few other market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.94 percent or 218.38 points at 23,465.53, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.48 percent or 7.84 points to 1,631.24.