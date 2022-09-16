UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks End Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo stocks end lower

Tokyo, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday after Wall Street shares slumped, with investors risk-averse ahead of a three-day weekend in Japan and a key Federal Reserve meeting next week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.11 percent, or 308.26 points, to end at 27,567.65, while the broader Topix index lost 0.61 percent, or 11.87 points, at 1,938.56.

The Dollar fetched 143.54 yen, against 143.45 Yen in New York on Thursday.

Investors in Tokyo "found it difficult to aggressively take positions" ahead of the long weekend and the Fed's policy-setting meeting next week, Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, told AFP.

The latest US consumer price data showing widespread inflation has solidified expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce a third consecutive three-quarter-point interest rate increase at its policy meeting next week.

The drop in the tech-rich Nasdaq on Wall Street also prompted sell-offs, particularly among growth stocks in Japan, Suzuki added.

The Nasdaq was particularly weighed down by Adobe, which dropped a precipitous 16.9 percent after agreeing to acquire Figma, an Internet-based collaborative design platform, for $20 billion in cash and stock.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Softbank Group edged up 0.36 percent to 5,458 yen, Sony Group was down 0.57 percent to 10,410 yen and Toyota sank 0.46 percent to 2,030.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 1.3 percent to 81,370 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Price New York Japan Stocks Market Suzuki Toyota Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey agree to further enhance

Pakistan, Turkey agree to further enhance

1 hour ago
 PM attends SCO-CHS meeting in Samarkand today

PM attends SCO-CHS meeting in Samarkand today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th September 2022

3 hours ago
 AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

12 hours ago
 Man killed over personal enmity

Man killed over personal enmity

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.