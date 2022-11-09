UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks End Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Tokyo stocks end lower

Tokyo, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains, with the market retreating from previous rallies over the US midterm elections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.56 percent, or 155.68 points, to end at 27,716.43, while the broader Topix index lost 0.41 percent, or 8.07 points, to 1,949.49.

The Dollar stood at 145.83 yen, against 145.58 Yen in New York late Tuesday.

The Tokyo market started trade higher, extending Wall Street gains, with investors encouraged to buy on hopes for a US midterm scenario that could lesson the risk of policy uncertainty.

Polls suggested Republicans would likely win at least one house of the legislature -- and some see the prospect of split control in Washington as pointing to a more austere fiscal policy that could help curb inflation.

"That's why stocks tended to rise until yesterday," Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, told AFP.

By the Tokyo close, reports suggested a possible Republican "red wave" had fizzled, though several leading GOP figures secured wins.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Honda was down 0.69 percent to 3,427 yen.

The automaker on Wednesday reported its April-September net profit sank to 338 billion yen, marking a 13-percent drop from a year earlier.

It also revised its full-year net profit forecast to 725 billion yen, slightly up from the previous 710 billion yen.

SoftBank Group increased 1.29 percent to 7,019 yen, Sony Group was down 0.08 percent to 11,190 yen and Toyota slid 0.72 percent to 1,988.5 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Washington Honda Split Tokyo Buy New York Stocks Market From Suzuki Toyota Billion

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge ..

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge its duties freely

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. ..

T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birt ..

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.