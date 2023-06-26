Tokyo stocks end lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower on Monday after falls in global markets, with investors watching additional rate-hike plans by central banks to combat inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.25 percent, or 82.73 points, to end at 32,698.81, while the broader Topix index fell 0.20 percent, or 4.56 points, to 2,260.17.

The Dollar stood at 143.36 yen, against 143.74 Yen in New York, where it firmed from 143.31 yen in Tokyo late Friday.

"The Nikkei, which (on Friday) ended the week lower for the first time in 11 weeks, looks to be pausing its rally, leading to sell-offs in a wide range of stocks from the morning," IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

Investors were also keeping tabs on comments from Federal Reserve officials, hoping for clarity on their monetary policy plans after boss Jerome Powell last week warned rates would likely keep rising.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 0.04 percent to 6,622 yen, Sony Group slid 0.38 percent to 12,990 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing trimmed 0.63 percent to 35,790 yen.

Toyota advanced 0.97 percent to 2,221 yen.