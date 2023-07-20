Tokyo stocks end lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday after modest gains on Wall Street, with investors spooked by the after-hours plunge of tech giants including Netflix and Tesla.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.23 percent, or 405.51 points, to end at 32,490.52, while the broader Topix index was down 0.79 percent, or 18.07 points, at 2,260.90.

The Dollar stood at 139.54 yen, against 139.71 Yen in New York late Wednesday.

US gains were supported by expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates at its policy meeting next week but then hold them there, analysts said.

But in Tokyo, "investor sentiment deteriorated" after shares of tech behemoths Netflix and Tesla, both of which released quarterly earnings reports, tumbled in after-hours trading, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Revenue came in lower than expectations for Netflix, pushing the company's shares down more than eight percent in after-hours trading on Wall Street.

Shares of Tesla also fell 4.2 percent to 279.08 in after-hours trading.

This prompted a widespread sell-off among Japan's high-tech shares, especially semiconductor-related firms, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest plummeting 4.17 percent to 20,990 yen.

The weakness of Chinese stocks and a strengthening yen also "curbed bargain buying, which resulted in (the Nikkei) ending its morning session so low that gains from yesterday were essentially cancelled out", IwaiCosmo Securities added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group lost 0.80 percent to 6,998 yen, Sony Group shed 1.35 percent to 13,075 yen and Toyota trimmed 0.17 percent to 2,287 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 1.66 percent to 34,160 yen.