Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks End Lower On Recession Fears

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Tokyo stocks end lower on recession fears

Tokyo, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday following a mixed Wall Street close, as investors fearful of a recession awaited key US jobs data due later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.22 percent, or 340.63 points, to end at 27,472.63, while the broader Topix index lost 1.14 percent, or 22.56 points, to 1,961.28.

The Dollar stood at 131.32 yen, against 131.35 Yen in New York late Wednesday.

Investors view a global slowdown as more likely following the latest batch of lacklustre US indicators, including a survey showing lower private sector hiring in March and a report indicating easing services sector activity.

These figures "reinforced fears over a recession", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Worsening investor sentiment took a heavy toll on tech stocks, such as those linked to the semiconductor sector, but strong economic data from China helped curb their falls, the brokerage added.

Among major shares, Sony Group dropped 2.15 percent to 11,555, Toyota fell 1.40 percent to 1,826 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 1.05 percent at 29,085 yen.

Seven & i Holdings, a retail giant that operates 7-Eleven and many other stores in Japan, gained 0.49 percent to 5,872 yen.

After Thursday's trading session ended, the company logged sales of over 10 trillion yen between March 2022 and February 2023, an amount that local media called a first for a domestic retailer.

Related Topics

Dollar China Company Tokyo New York Japan February March Stocks Media From Toyota Jobs

Recent Stories

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

4 hours ago
 DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives inv ..

Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives invitation to visit Oman

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime Minister in Belgrade

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.