Tokyo stocks end lower on recession fears

Tokyo, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday following a mixed Wall Street close, as investors fearful of a recession awaited key US jobs data due later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.22 percent, or 340.63 points, to end at 27,472.63, while the broader Topix index lost 1.14 percent, or 22.56 points, to 1,961.28.

The Dollar stood at 131.32 yen, against 131.35 Yen in New York late Wednesday.

Investors view a global slowdown as more likely following the latest batch of lacklustre US indicators, including a survey showing lower private sector hiring in March and a report indicating easing services sector activity.

These figures "reinforced fears over a recession", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Worsening investor sentiment took a heavy toll on tech stocks, such as those linked to the semiconductor sector, but strong economic data from China helped curb their falls, the brokerage added.

Among major shares, Sony Group dropped 2.15 percent to 11,555, Toyota fell 1.40 percent to 1,826 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 1.05 percent at 29,085 yen.

Seven & i Holdings, a retail giant that operates 7-Eleven and many other stores in Japan, gained 0.49 percent to 5,872 yen.

After Thursday's trading session ended, the company logged sales of over 10 trillion yen between March 2022 and February 2023, an amount that local media called a first for a domestic retailer.