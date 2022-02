Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday with investors spooked by escalating Ukraine tensions after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised rebel-held areas in the nation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.71 percent, or 461.26 points, to 26,449.61, while the broader Topix index slumped 1.55 percent, or 29.60 points, to 1,881.08.