Tokyo stocks end lower on weak exporter shares, strong yen

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:Tokyo stocks were slightly lower after the close on Friday, weighed down by export-related shares with the Yen strengthening to a fresh two-month high against the U.S. Dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average inched down 28.07 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 32,391.26.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 3.89 points, or 0.

17 percent, lower at 2,239.10.

The stock market was moving between positive and negative territory throughout the day, with auto and other exporter issues coming under pressure due to the yen strengthening to a two-month high of 137.245 earlier in the session, which erodes overseas earnings when repatriated, dealers said.

Decliners were led by electric power and gas, retail and land transportation issues.