Tokyo Stocks Extend Winning Streak To 5th Straight Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 01:20 PM

TOKYO, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :-- Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, extending its winning streak to a fifth day, while the market awaited the key U.S. employment data to be released later in the day.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, hit its one-month high by adding 91.28 points, or 0.28 percent, from Thursday to close the day at 32,710.62.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 17.75 points, or 0.76 percent, higher at 2,349.75, its highest close since July 1990.

Ahead of the release of August employment data from the United States following a string of economic figures that have fueled speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes, analysts here expected investors to adopt a more cautious stance.

On the Prime market, mining, marine transportation, and oil and coal product issues comprised those that gained the most by the close play.

Issues that rose outpaced those that fell by 1,451 to 332, while 51 ended the day unchanged. Enditem

