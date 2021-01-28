UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Fall In Morning After Sharp Declines On Wall Street

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

Tokyo stocks fall in morning after sharp declines on Wall Street

TOKYO, Jan. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning, tracking heavy losses on Wall Street overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve pointed towards a potential slowdown in the pace of the economic recovery.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 312.15 points, or 1.

09 percent, from Wednesday to 28,323.06.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 16.07 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,844.00.

Information and communication, precision instrument and real estate issues led those that declined the most by the morning break.

Related Topics

Tokyo Tokyo Stock Exchange Stocks All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 January 2021

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

10 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

10 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

10 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.