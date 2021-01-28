Tokyo stocks fall in morning after sharp declines on Wall Street

TOKYO, Jan. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning, tracking heavy losses on Wall Street overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve pointed towards a potential slowdown in the pace of the economic recovery.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 312.15 points, or 1.

09 percent, from Wednesday to 28,323.06.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 16.07 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,844.00.

Information and communication, precision instrument and real estate issues led those that declined the most by the morning break.