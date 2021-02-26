(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning, as a tech-led rout on Wall Street overnight dented sentiment and saw investors here offload similar issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 722.10 points, or 2.

39 percent, from Thursday to 29,446.17.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 37.05 points, or 1.92 percent, at 1,889.18.

Real estate, electric appliance and glass and ceramics product issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break.