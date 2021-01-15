UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Lower With Eyes On Fresh US Stimulus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo stocks lower with eyes on fresh US stimulus

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher before slipping into negative territory on Friday, with investors watching details of incoming US president Joe Biden's plan for new stimulus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.24 percent or 69.83 points to 28,768.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.13 percent or 2.36 points at 1,875.64.

"The Japanese market is seen keeping a positive note from the previous session following modest falls on Wall Street but profit-taking could weigh on share prices," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a note.

And the markets wobbled into negative territory about 30 minutes after the opening bell, with the Nikkei trading down 0.11 percent.

The Dollar fetched 103.

77 Yen against 103.74 yen in New York late Thursday.

Shortly after US markets closed, details emerged of the Biden plan, which proposes $1.9 trillion to revitalise the US economy as it faces an onslaught of coronavirus cases.

US indices finished lower following a choppy session. Still, equity markets remain near all-time highs as investors look ahead to a better 2021 economy thanks to coronavirus vaccines.

In Tokyo, Canon rallied 5.83 percent to 2,195.5 yen after it revised up forecasts for full-year operating profit.

Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was down 1.72 percent at 92,050 yen on profit-taking after it reported a 23 percent jump in operating profit for the September-November quarter.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.2 percent at 30,991.52.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

8 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

8 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

10 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.