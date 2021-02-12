UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Mixed In Morning As Tech Shares' Rise Offset By Profit-taking

Tokyo stocks mixed in morning as tech shares' rise offset by profit-taking

TOKYO, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks were mixed Friday morning, as technology-linked issues followed their U.S. peers' overnight advance, although this was offset by investors opting to secure recent gains.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 83.57 points, or 0.28 percent, from Wednesday to 29,479.36.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, edged up 1.36 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,932.18.

Metal product and mining issues led notable gainers, while marine transportation, and textile and apparel issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break.

Markets here were closed on Thursday for a nation holiday.

