Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened flat on Friday as investors weighed gains on Wall Street with worries over US inflation and rising coronavirus infections in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.03 percent, or 7.83 points, at 28,007.19 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.08 percent, or 1.56 points, at 1,955.11.