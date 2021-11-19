Tokyo stocks open flat

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened barely changed Friday in cautious trade after a mixed Wall Street close, with investors weighing the impact of fresh Japan stimulus to be announced later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.04 percent or 12.30 points at 29,610.96 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.02 percent or 0.34 points at 2,035.86.