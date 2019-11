Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened almost flat on Tuesday amid worries over a US-China trade deal and fresh unrest in Hong Kong.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.06 percent or 15.04 points at 23,346.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.10 percent or 1.71 points at 1,702.32.