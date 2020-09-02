Tokyo stocks open higher

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:00 AM

Tokyo, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, tracking rallies on Wall Street spurred by improving US manufacturing data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.48 percent or 110.10 points at 23,248.17 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.29 percent or 4.61 points to 1,620.42.

"Japanese shares are showing a sound performance after three key US indices rallied on positive ISM manufacturing data," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The Dollar fetched 105.95 Yen in early Asian trade, against 105.94 yen in New York late Tuesday.

In the US, the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index rose more than expected in August, with key metrics continuing their expansion after coronavirus-linked business shutdowns badly affected factories earlier this year.

Among major shares in Tokyo, high-tech firms were higher, with parts maker Murata Manufacturing gaining 1.75 percent to 6,460 yen and Shin-Etsu Chemical trading up 1.42 percent at 13,175 yen.

Sony was up 0.83 percent at 8,418 yen while Fast Retailing, market heavyweight and Uniqlo casual wear operator, was up 1.50 percent at 64,330 yen.

On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at fresh records again, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 percent to end at 28,645.66.

