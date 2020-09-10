Tokyo stocks open higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, supported by rallies on Wall Street with trade remaining cautious ahead of an ECB meeting, which could move Currency rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.79 percent or 182.94 points to 23,215.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.66 percent or 10.57 points to 1,615.97.