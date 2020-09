Tokyo, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday supported by gains on Wall Street, with investors eyeing rising virus infections abroad.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.58 percent or 133.49 points to 23,221.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.56 percent or 9.18 points to 1,635.62.