Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking rebounds on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump appeared to reverse his decision to put off new stimulus until after the November 3 election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.33 percent or 77.84 points at 23,500.66 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.24 percent or 3.89 points to 1,650.36.