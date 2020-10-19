Tokyo Stocks Open Higher
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:30 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday with bargain-hunting purchases supporting the market, as investors closely watched developments over a fresh US stimulus package and the global coronavirus situation.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.84 percent, or 197.03 points, at 23,607.66 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.75 percent, or 12.06 points, to 1,629.75.