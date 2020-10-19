UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday with bargain-hunting purchases supporting the market, as investors closely watched developments over a fresh US stimulus package and the global coronavirus situation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.84 percent, or 197.03 points, at 23,607.66 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.75 percent, or 12.06 points, to 1,629.75.

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain, Israel sign historic joint communique on ..

6 hours ago

7 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Fourth Tolerance Forum 20 ..

9 hours ago

Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage underli ..

9 hours ago

UAE hosts 2nd Government Forum against Trafficking ..

9 hours ago

Net international reserves up 1.1 pct to AED353.15 ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.