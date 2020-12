Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as investors weighed the impact of spreading Covid-19 infections on the economy against the positive effects of new Japanese stimulus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.39 percent or 104.85 points to 26,868.24 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.37 percent or 6.61 points at 1,799.85.