UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday supported by solid gains on Wall Street ahead of the US presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, and his government's expected aggressive stimulus spending.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.50 percent or 142.64 points to 28,776.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.09 percent or 1.66 points at 1,857.50.

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks Government

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

9 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

9 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

9 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

9 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

8 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.