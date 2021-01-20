Tokyo stocks open higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday supported by solid gains on Wall Street ahead of the US presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, and his government's expected aggressive stimulus spending.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.50 percent or 142.64 points to 28,776.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.09 percent or 1.66 points at 1,857.50.