Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Tue 02nd February 2021 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with worries over the economic impact of Japan's coronavirus-triggered state of emergency offset by sound earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.45 percent or 127.02 points at 28,218.07 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.47 percent or 8.52 points to 1,838.36.

